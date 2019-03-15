Investors Purchase Large Volume of Adient Call Options (ADNT)

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,815 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,081% compared to the average volume of 450 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 40.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

ADNT opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.17. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Adient had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

