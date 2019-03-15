Investors Sell Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on strength during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $185.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $400.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $214.17 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Abbott Laboratories had the 31st highest net out-flow for the day. Abbott Laboratories traded up $0.88 for the day and closed at $79.86Specifically, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $12,421,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,068,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $175,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,669 shares of company stock valued at $14,085,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 10,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

