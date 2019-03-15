Investors Sell Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) on Strength (EWY)

Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $10.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $83.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $72.52 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF traded up $0.35 for the day and closed at $61.64
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWY)
iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.
