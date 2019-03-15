Investors Sell Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) on Strength (IWF)

Traders sold shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $43.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $207.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $163.35 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded up $1.00 for the day and closed at $149.38

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWF)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

