Investors Sell Visa (V) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) on strength during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $202.50 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $318.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $115.90 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Visa had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Visa traded up $0.74 for the day and closed at $152.47Specifically, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $978,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,485 shares of company stock worth $14,568,370. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.23.

Get Visa alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $304.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Visa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/investors-sell-visa-v-on-strength-after-insider-selling.html.

Visa Company Profile (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.