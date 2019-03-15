IONChain 24-Hour Volume Hits $290,928.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $277,172.00 and approximately $290,928.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One IONChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00384549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025528 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.01691839 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00237281 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 95.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003128 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005013 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,736,922 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.