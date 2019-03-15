IQIYI (IQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Tigress Financial

Research analysts at Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. China Renaissance Securities set a $28.00 price objective on IQIYI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. OTR Global cut IQIYI to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get IQIYI alerts:

Shares of IQIYI stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,137,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,470,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion and a PE ratio of -10.92.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.38. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. IQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQIYI will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in IQIYI by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IQIYI by 132.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.