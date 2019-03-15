Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Iqvia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.54. Iqvia reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 2.49%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Iqvia from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

IQV stock opened at $140.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $91.57 and a 52 week high of $144.77.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $569,462,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,075,345 shares of company stock valued at $573,760,078. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Iqvia by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Iqvia by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 54,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

