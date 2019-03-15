iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,296 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $278,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,597,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,108,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 278,279 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,478,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 387,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after acquiring an additional 262,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 388,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 223,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $80.38 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

