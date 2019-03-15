ISHARES INC/CY HEDGED MSCI EMERGING (HEEM) Holdings Reduced by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ISHARES INC/CY HEDGED MSCI EMERGING (BMV:HEEM) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,924 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES INC/CY HEDGED MSCI EMERGING were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES INC/CY HEDGED MSCI EMERGING during the fourth quarter worth approximately $772,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ISHARES INC/CY HEDGED MSCI EMERGING by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES INC/CY HEDGED MSCI EMERGING during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ISHARES INC/CY HEDGED MSCI EMERGING by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HEEM opened at $25.15 on Friday. ISHARES INC/CY HEDGED MSCI EMERGING has a 12-month low of $434.15 and a 12-month high of $532.50.

