J Sainsbury (JSAIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JSAIY. UBS Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Shore Capital cut J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Barclays cut J Sainsbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

