JD.Com Inc (JD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will post sales of $17.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.38 billion to $18.07 billion. JD.Com reported sales of $15.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year sales of $81.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.42 billion to $83.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $94.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.50 billion to $98.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JD.Com.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TH Capital cut their target price on JD.Com to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie downgraded JD.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,200,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $736,736,000 after buying an additional 2,650,221 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in JD.Com by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,854,000 after acquiring an additional 164,260 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the third quarter worth $3,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

JD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,442,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,065,041. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -931.00 and a beta of 1.31. JD.Com has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.Com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.