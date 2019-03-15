Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $3.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2020 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NYSE BHP opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $54.73.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

