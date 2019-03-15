Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,901 Exponent, Inc. (EXPO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Exponent comprises 0.2% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,887,000 after purchasing an additional 139,183 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 52.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Exponent by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 394,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Exponent by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

EXPO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,808. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Exponent had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $85.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,366 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $133,134.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,726.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

