Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $9.46 Million Position in Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 292.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,886 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA makes up 1.1% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 8,963.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.91. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.07 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

