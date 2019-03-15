Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in PolyOne Co. (POL) Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PolyOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PolyOne by 2,760.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 902,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 871,249 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PolyOne by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in PolyOne in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PolyOne by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

POL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PolyOne in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

POL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 348,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PolyOne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.73.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.90 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.52%. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

