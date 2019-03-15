Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Eni SpA’s FY2019 Earnings (E)

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ENI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 9.03%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of E stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ENI has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $10,638,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $2,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.9357 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. ENI’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

