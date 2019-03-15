Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (MNGPY)

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for MAN GRP PLC/ADR in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Dobbin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MAN GRP PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPY opened at $1.78 on Thursday. MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

