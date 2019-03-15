Jeffrey Harrison Purchases 812,500 Shares of Strategic Minerals PLC (SML) Stock

Strategic Minerals PLC (LON:SML) insider Jeffrey Harrison acquired 812,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £16,250 ($21,233.50).

SML stock opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 million and a PE ratio of 4.00. Strategic Minerals PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.08 ($0.03).

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals plc operates as a diversified mineral production and development company. The company operates Cobre mine in New Mexico, the United States, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

