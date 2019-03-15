Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (JCTCF) Insider Sells $158,856.49 in Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 18,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $158,856.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,254.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Charles Nasser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Charles Nasser sold 7,600 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $61,408.00.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Michael Charles Nasser sold 15,600 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $127,608.00.

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

