Jianpu Technology Inc – (JT) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,719,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822,264 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Jianpu Technology were worth $15,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 269,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 57,661 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,704 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 40,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 234,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 45,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JT opened at $6.30 on Friday. Jianpu Technology Inc – has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 2.01.

JT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Jianpu Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

