John Geschke Sells 2,500 Shares of Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP John Geschke sold 2,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $205,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,373.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 10th, John Geschke sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $440,160.00.
Zendesk stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 1.66. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $83.83.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $172.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.56 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ZEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $71.70 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,586,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zendesk by 683.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,070,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,024,000 after buying an additional 934,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,056,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Zendesk by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,498,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,440,000 after buying an additional 741,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zendesk by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 863,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,382,000 after buying an additional 686,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.
