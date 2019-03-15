John Menzies’ (MNZS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

John Menzies stock opened at GBX 507.96 ($6.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. John Menzies has a 1 year low of GBX 488.50 ($6.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 685 ($8.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $421.37 million and a PE ratio of 51.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from John Menzies’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.91%. John Menzies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.02%.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

