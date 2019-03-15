JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (LEG) a €111.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.40 ($136.51) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Nord/LB set a €98.10 ($114.07) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €109.85 ($127.73).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €104.10 ($121.05) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.