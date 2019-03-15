JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is Banco de Sabadell S.A’s 4th Largest Position

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.2% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $599,310.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Crown purchased 5,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.79 per share, for a total transaction of $518,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,325,084.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.87.

Shares of JPM opened at $105.34 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

