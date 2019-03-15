JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,247,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,074 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,946,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $124,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $317,310.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $599,310.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.45. 5,174,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,286,595. The company has a market cap of $361.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

