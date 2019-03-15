K&S (SDF) PT Set at €24.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Cfra set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.72 ($24.10).

SDF stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €16.95 ($19.71). The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a 52 week low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 52 week high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

