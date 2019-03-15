Kcash (KCASH) Price Reaches $0.0073 on Exchanges

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $964,679.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,730,573 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

