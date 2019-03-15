Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Symrise (SY1) a €75.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €75.00 ($87.21) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.07 ($86.13).

FRA SY1 opened at €81.64 ($94.93) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

