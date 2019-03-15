KEYW Holding Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (KEYW)

KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for KEYW in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for KEYW’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. KEYW had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KEYW. TheStreet raised KEYW from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered KEYW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised KEYW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of KEYW in a report on Monday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

KEYW stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.82 million, a PE ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KEYW has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in KEYW by 8.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 173,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KEYW by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KEYW by 17.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 336,459 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of KEYW by 26.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,151,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 450,209 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of KEYW in the third quarter worth $181,000.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

