KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of KEYW in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for KEYW’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get KEYW alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEYW. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KEYW in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KEYW in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised KEYW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KEYW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of KEYW stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.82 million, a PE ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 1.28. KEYW has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $10.06.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). KEYW had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. KEYW’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KEYW by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,345,000 after buying an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in KEYW by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,887,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in KEYW by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,561,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 282,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in KEYW by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,502,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,740,000 after acquiring an additional 732,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KEYW by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 50,913 shares during the last quarter.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for KEYW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEYW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.