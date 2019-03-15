Kforce (KFRC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.20.

KFRC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,968. Kforce has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $924.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $69,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,509.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 2,897 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $95,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,264 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,151. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 65,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 179,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 66,059 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kforce by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Kforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 116,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

