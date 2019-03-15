Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,541 LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $77.52 and a 1-year high of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.30). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Dougherty & Co cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

