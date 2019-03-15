Kinneret Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 3,137 Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,281,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,158,000 after purchasing an additional 320,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,858,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,697,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,047,000 after purchasing an additional 56,933 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 4,488,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,604,000 after purchasing an additional 751,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,208,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,975,000 after purchasing an additional 112,098 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $4,310,769.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,557,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HLT opened at $85.00 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 98.93%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen set a $81.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Hilton Wen'an, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

