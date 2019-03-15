Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO) PT Set at €8.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €8.00 ($9.30) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KCO. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.79) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday, February 18th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.90 ($10.35).

Shares of KCO traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €6.72 ($7.81). 1,035,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €5.82 ($6.76) and a 1 year high of €11.84 ($13.77).

Kloeckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

