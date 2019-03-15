KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts (KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KLX Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Gabelli analyst S. Wong expects that the company will earn $4.30 per share for the year.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.90 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KLXE. ValuEngine cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $579.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other news, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 21,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $469,548.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

