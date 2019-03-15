Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) VP Sells $34,820.00 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) VP Shannon Breen sold 1,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $34,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shannon Breen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 15th, Shannon Breen sold 750 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $25,567.50.

Shares of KNX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,555,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,885. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,585.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,390,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,060 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

