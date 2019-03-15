Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $37,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,645,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,053,000 after purchasing an additional 47,724 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 5,066.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,708,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559,552 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 18.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,193,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,568,000 after purchasing an additional 599,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,900,000 after purchasing an additional 177,898 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

