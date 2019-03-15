Korea Investment CORP Decreases Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 81,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,219,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $136.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $137.67.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $2,554,798.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,443.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $847,861.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,466 shares of company stock worth $6,105,577. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VAR shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.63.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

