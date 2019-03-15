Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in SCANA Co. (SCG)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of SCANA worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in SCANA during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,035,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SCANA by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 77,370 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in SCANA by 1,056.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 139,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SCANA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SCANA by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on SCANA from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Williams Capital raised SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 26th. Guggenheim cut SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on shares of SCANA in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:SCG opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.03. SCANA Co. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

