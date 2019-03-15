Korea Investment CORP Sells 66,252 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,252 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,904,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,825,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,019 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,645,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 41,302,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,431,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,284 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.54.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cenovus Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.87). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

