Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG)’s share price was up 10.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 828,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 303,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The firm has a market cap of $99.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kraken Robotics (PNG) Trading Up 10.8%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/kraken-robotics-png-trading-up-10-8.html.

About Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

