K&S (SDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

SDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.72 ($24.10).

K&S stock traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €17.01 ($19.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a 1-year low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 1-year high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

