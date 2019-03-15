Kurrent (KURT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Kurrent (CURRENCY:KURT) traded down 81.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Kurrent has a total market capitalization of $17,011.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Kurrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kurrent has traded 66.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kurrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000074 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kurrent Profile

KURT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Kurrent’s total supply is 72,764,813 coins and its circulating supply is 61,364,813 coins. Kurrent’s official Twitter account is @Kurrent_Project. Kurrent’s official website is kurrentproject.com.

Buying and Selling Kurrent

Kurrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kurrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kurrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kurrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

