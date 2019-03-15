L & S Advisors Inc Buys 825 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,887,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,596,887,000 after buying an additional 137,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,384,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $869,715,000 after buying an additional 170,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,758,000 after buying an additional 36,972 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,793,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,701,000 after buying an additional 723,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, venBio Select Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,141,000 after buying an additional 331,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $189.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $129.01. 7,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 8.21. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 120.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, SVP David T. Howton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $9,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,679,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $22,089,950 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

