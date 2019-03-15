L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,604 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $521,911.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,044.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,209 shares of company stock worth $38,120,373. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $96.39. 9,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,696. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $97.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Zoetis had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/l-s-advisors-inc-cuts-position-in-zoetis-inc-zts.html.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.