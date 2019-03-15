L & S Advisors Inc Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (DEO)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $162.34. The company has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.3688 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 42.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/l-s-advisors-inc-has-1-04-million-holdings-in-diageo-plc-deo.html.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.