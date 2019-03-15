Lachlan K. Murdoch Sells 316,317 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Stock

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) insider Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 316,317 shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $16,195,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,660,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FOX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 281,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.94. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

FOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

