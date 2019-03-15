Lanxess (LXS) PT Set at €53.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.50 ($64.53) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €62.14 ($72.25).

Shares of ETR:LXS traded up €0.98 ($1.14) during trading on Thursday, reaching €49.31 ($57.34). The stock had a trading volume of 245,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 52 week high of €72.60 ($84.42). The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.18.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

