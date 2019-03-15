Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 265,374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 260,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 211,533 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,010 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 94,119 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCJ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. 907,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,954. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/lehman-derafelo-financial-resources-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-invesco-bulletshares-2019-corporate-bond-etf-bscj.html.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.